Pep Guardiola Hints at Striker Signing as Mahrez Departs Manchester City

Manchester City confirmed Riyad Mahrez’s departure on July 28, 2023.

Pep Guardiola hinted at the possibility of signing a new striker following Mahrez’s exit.

Guardiola mentioned that the market is open until the end of August and there might be significant developments.

After the club announced Riyad Mahrez’s departure, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola hinted to a prospective striker acquisition.

On Friday (July 28), Man City confirmed Mahrez’s departure. He joined the club in 2018 and appeared in 236 games, scoring 78 goals and assisting on 59 others.

With the departure of the Algerian, Man City now have a vacancy to fill, and Guardiola has not ruled out making a signing.

“The market is open until the end of August… I think a few things or many things are going to happen,” Guardiola on signing a winger.

“We will see if we need wingers or inside players, we will see what happens with loan players, which players stay here or no.”

Man City’s manager also discussed the Saudi Pro League’s probable rise and expressed his concerns about the league.

He also confessed that he did not want to lose the Algerian, but that he was “powerless” to stop the transfer because Mahrez was promised a weekly salary of £750,000.

“Riyad received an incredible offer, and we couldn’t say ‘don’t do it.'” Our thoughts were definitely for Riyad to stay here.

“I enjoyed as a manager to be with him. I had a special relationship with him. Our relationship was with incredible respect.”

Guardiola also claimed that the Premier League’s position as the richest league may be jeopardized because to the Saudi league’s relentless rise.

“It is not about a threat, it is a reality. They (Saudi Arabia) want to create a strong league and so far they are the league who can do it,” he said.

“The Premier League spent more than the other because the organisation is better and the broadcasts (revenues) are higher.

“Right now with the Saudi league, I don’t know how long they will sustain that. But the players want to take this experience and play in that league.”

It should be remembered that in the last seven months, the Saudia Pro League has taken the football world by storm.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, we’ve seen names like Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’golo Kante, and many others follow in the footsteps of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

