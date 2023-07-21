PFB President urges PM, CAOS to order PFF NC to hold free and fair election as soon as possible

Sardar Naveed Haider appeals for free and fair elections in Pakistan Football Federation.

He accuses the current Normalisation Committee of misleading FIFA.

Transparency is demanded regarding funds meant for players.

Advertisement

Sardar Naveed Haider, the president of the Punjab Football Association, made a fervent appeal to the prime minister and the chief of the army staff (COAS) on Thursday, pleading with them to order the Pakistan Football Federation’s Normalisation Committee (NC) to hold free and fair elections as soon as possible, as required by FIFA, the Pakistani government, and the federation’s constitution.

Naveed stated at a news conference that the current NC had misled FIFA. He was joined by no fewer than ten top PFF officials from all around the nation.

“There is no hurdle in holding free and fair PFF elections. If the NC chief is sincere, the election could be conducted within three months. I would request the prime minister and the Army chief to ensure that NC conducts elections within three months,” said Naveed.

Doors are being closed, he continued, for young people who want to play football.

“Neither there are recognized football activities at the club level nor do they organize any district level competitions. No effort is being made to organize football at the grassroots level. Those running the NC are having a good time by taking home dollars and helping foreign settled players to represent the country on foreign passports. The foreign players never attend camps and land only to play for Pakistan abroad,” he said.

He continued by saying that the country had not had an elite football league for the previous three years.

Advertisement

“Departments are waiting to start recognised football. If there is no league or local events how could a department select players from their team. Only today, the NC has issued a notification for the next phase of the league. This is all because of the pressure exerted by the government and my ground. I am especially thankful to Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari for his efforts to bring democracy to the PFF. What every football lover and I want is to get a recognised football body to streamline the game in the country,” he said.

“All work should and must be carried out under the PFF constitution. They have ignored all local talent. We conceded 18 goals and scored just one in international competitions. Our talent is capable of beating the best. The NC is only there to give exposure to foreign players. Over Rs15 million was spent for just one match that was more meant to appease ladies who are not living in Pakistan,” he said.

Any sports organization, according to Naveed Haider, must collaborate with the relevant government.

“That is not the case with NC. They are not even listening to the genuine directions from the government and the ministry and that is to hold free and fair elections,” he said.

According to the president of Punjab Football, the NC has diminished Pakistan’s reputation.

“The NC is answerable to the National Assembly committee but Haroon Malik must listen to the law of the land and act accordingly. The government’s only demand is to hold free and fair elections,” he said.

Advertisement

Naveed claimed that FIFA is awaiting payment of $15 million.

“Each NC member gets $5,000 to $7,000 salary/month and additional $50,000 as administrative expenses,” he said.

He claimed that at the moment of transition, Rs6 million was moved to the personnel account of one NC member.

“We also want to know where that amount that belonged to poor players has gone,” he said.

Pakistan Veterans Chairman Mian Abbas, who also spoke on the occasion, said: “We have just one request and appeal to the PM and Army Chief to help Pakistan Football work democratically.”

Also Read Growing tensions between PFF NC, IPC threat to future of football in Pakistan Tensions rise between PFF NC and the Ministry of IPC. Minister seeks...