PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will resume his duties on July 17.

Two PGA Tour representatives have volunteered to speak about the merger with LIV Golf.

The health of the PGA Tour Commissioner has improved dramatically.

After taking a break to recover health last month, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will resume his duties on July 17, the media announced on Friday.

During a turbulent period for the sport, Monahan resigned. During that time, the PGA Tour announced a shocking merger with rival, Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He received criticism for the move from players and fans, some of whom demanded his resignation.

It wasn’t immediately apparent what his medical concern was at the moment. In a statement made public by the Tour, Jay Monahan claimed that his health “has improved dramatically.”

“I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA Tour family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure,” said Monahan.

“We can rest assured that the PGA Tour will continue to lead and shape the game for the future.”

Two PGA Tour representatives have volunteered to come before a US Senate committee next week to speak about the merger, while LIV representatives have rejected to do so.

The announcement that Mohanan is taking medical leave came a month ago. However, the nature of his medical condition was not revealed at that time.

