PHF thanks government for issuing NOC to Pakistan hockey team

The tournament will take place in Chennai.

Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, the President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for granting the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the national team, allowing them to participate in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. The tournament is set to take place in Chennai, India, from August 3 to 12, and the Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for the event on August 1.

“I would like to thank IPC minister and DG PSB for issuing NOC to the national team,” said the PHF chief.

“Our boys have prepared well for the event and I hope they would make everyone proud with their performance in the Asian Champions Trophy,” he added.

The national team is set to cross the Wagah Border and travel by road from Amritsar to Chennai in the neighboring country.

As of now, three members of the Pakistan team are still awaiting their visas, including the newly appointed head coach, Shahnaz Sheikh, who is also experiencing delays in obtaining the visa.

Pakistan’s first match is against Malaysia on August 3, followed by a highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals India on August 9.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Pakistan’s schedule

August 3 – vs Malaysia

August 4 – vs Korea

August 6 – vs Japan

August 7 – vs China

August 9 – vs India

