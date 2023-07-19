Ponting questions Australia’s decision to play without spinner in Manchester

Advertisement Australia has decided to play without a spinner in 4th Ashes Test.

Ponting believes that the team has made the right choice.

Buttler has expressed his astonishment at Australia’s decision. Advertisement Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, shared his opinion on Australia’s decision to play without a spinner in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The selection has faced criticism, but Ponting believes that the team has made the right choice considering the prevailing conditions. Advertisement

“It is a big decision (to not play a spinner) but looking at the wicket it doesn’t look like it will turn much. There’s a nice grass covering and the surface underneath is hard. It is likely to play in a similar way to the one in Headingley last week earlier in the game with overhead conditions around,” said Ponting

“For Australia, they have to play this Test match with the intention to win and not just draw, and that’s how I think they have picked their eleven, giving them the best chance to win. Don’t get defensive or else you’re playing right into England’s hands.”

Advertisement On the contrary, the experienced wicketkeeper of England has expressed his astonishment at Australia’s decision to play without a spinner. Advertisement

“I think England are a better-balanced side in this Test and at Headingley than the one in the first Two Tests. Australia not playing a spinner just blows my mind. It seems like a defensive move. You have a long-range forecast which could change and they don’t have the ability then to change things up if things don’t work out for the seamers,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Australia is currently in the lead with a score of 2-1 in the five-match series, and they are on the verge of winning the series with just one more victory. On the other hand, England has everything at stake as they require a win in order to extend the series to the final Test. Advertisement

Lineups

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Advertisement

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) – Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) – Thursday, July 27 – Monday, July 31

Also Read Pakistan A all out for 205, Qasim Akram top-scores with 70 not out Qasim Akram played a crucial role in saving Pakistan A. He scored...