Porsche extends Formula E commitment to 2026

Porsche has extended its involvement in ABB FIA Formula E.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019.

German automaker is also actively involved in the design.

German car manufacturer Porsche has decided to extend its stay at the all-electric Formula E world championship for next two years.

According to the announcement, Porsche will remain in the championship till 2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is their most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

“We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions,” said Porsche executive board member Michael Steiner in a statement.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”

Porsche last year discussed joining forces in Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull but those talks came to nothing, with the British-based team eventually doing a deal with Ford.

