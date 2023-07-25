Porsche extends Formula E commitment to 2026

Advertisement
  • Porsche has extended its involvement in ABB FIA Formula E.
  • Porsche entered Formula E in 2019.
  • German automaker is also actively involved in the design.
German car manufacturer Porsche has decided to extend its stay at the all-electric Formula E world championship for next two years.

According to the announcement, Porsche will remain in the championship till 2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is their most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

“We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions,” said Porsche executive board member Michael Steiner in a statement.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”

Porsche last year discussed joining forces in Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull but those talks came to nothing, with the British-based team eventually doing a deal with Ford.

