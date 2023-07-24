PSG Agrees to $333 Million Bid from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe

PSG accepts £259 million bid from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe granted permission to negotiate with Saudi club.

Move anticipated as Mbappe’s PSG contract nears expiry.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) agreed to a $333 million (£259 million) bid from Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, for French striker Kylian Mbappe. The Qatari-backed PSG granted permission for Mbappe to engage in talks with the Saudi club. As Mbappe’s contract with PSG was set to expire in a year and he had declined to sign a contract extension, his departure was widely anticipated.

PSG’s decision to accept the bid was likely to avoid losing Mbappe for free next year. Al-Hilal has already made notable signings, including Kalidou Koulibaly and Rúben Neves from English Premier League clubs, and Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January.

There were speculations that Mbappe had accepted an offer from Spain’s Real Madrid, prompting PSG to put him up for sale immediately to prevent him from leaving for free next year.

If completed, the deal will surpass Neymar’s £198 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG as the most expensive in football history. The Saudi club’s offer would reportedly see Mbappe earn an astonishing £600 million annually.

Mbappe, who moved to PSG from Monaco in 2017 for €180 million, has maintained his status as one of the world’s top players. He rose to prominence with Monaco in 2015, helping the team win the Ligue 1 championship and earning recognition as the league’s best young player. With PSG, he secured four national titles and played a crucial role in France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup victory.

