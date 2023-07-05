PSG part ways with manager Christophe Galtier

PSG fired manager Christophe Galtier after one year in charge.

Galtier led PSG to an 11th Ligue 1 title but were eliminated from the Champions League.

PSG’s fans protested against the team’s performance during the season.

Advertisement

The Ligue 1 champions Paris St. Germain (PSG) fired manager Christophe Galtier on Wednesday, ending a turbulent season under the Frenchman who still had one year left on his deal.

Prior to the 2022–23 season, Galtier moved to the Parc des Princes under a two-year contract. However, despite leading PSG to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 championship, their Champions League exit came back to haunt him.

After the season was over, Galtier was additionally detained for interrogation as a result of allegations made by Julien Fournier, their former director of football, about alleged discrimination while he was at Nice.

When the prosecution office opened a preliminary investigation into “discrimination based on alleged race or religion” in April, Galtier, 56, denied making racist remarks while serving as Nice’s coach.

“Paris St Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to terminate his contract as first-team coach,” PSG said in a statement.

“The club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge & Bleu win a historic eleventh French championship title.”

Advertisement

After a humiliating departure from the European competition against Bayern Munich, where they lost both legs without scoring, PSG’s eighth league victory in 11 years did little to restore confidence in the former Nice manager.

PSG started the season unbeaten across the board, but since the new year, they have lost 10 times, including three straight games in February amid mounting fan dissent.

Fans protested outside the residence of injured forward Neymar while also jeering at Argentine forward Lionel Messi during home games as a result of a decline in performance from the majority of players following the World Cup break and a poor run of form.

Galtier said that he merely had to follow the club’s directive and that the choice had nothing to do with him.

“I can’t say it has been a pleasant period,” he conceded at the time.

Later, Messi decided not to extend his contract and made known that he would be joining Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

Advertisement

{embedpost slug = “/psg-recovers-from-their-exit-from-europe-with-last-second-goal-from-kylian-mbappe/”}