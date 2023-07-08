PSG Pushes for Kylian Mbappe Exit, Club Urges Star Player’s Departure

Advertisement According to Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is reportedly exerting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to leave the club immediately. Despite Mbappe expressing his desire not to renew his contract and instead fulfill his commitment until 2024, PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi has stated that Mbappe must either renew his contract or be sold during the summer. Mbappe, who is currently on vacation in Cameroon, mentioned in a recent interview that winning is his priority regardless of the club he plays for next year. Advertisement

“Reasons to believe that it’s my last season in Ligue 1? It’s very simple, I’m a competitor, when I play, it’s to win. It doesn’t matter who I play with, what shirt I wear or where I play, I never settle. I just want to win, win CL. I’ll never be satisfied,” the 24-year-old said.

“Do people normalize my performances? Yes, but at the same time, I don’t blame them. In France, people have seen me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or with NT. And I’ve been scoring a lot for years now. So, for people, it’s becoming normal.”

The individual who won the 2018 World Cup expressed that being part of the French club does not contribute positively, as it creates division among players.

“I’ve never complained about my performances being trivialised… Playing at PSG doesn’t help with that, because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course that attracts bad tongues but that doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I’m doing it,” he added.

“I don’t know what PSG needs to do to win the CL. It’s not a question for me. We did what we could. Ask the people that built the team, who built this club.”

At present, the signs strongly suggest that the individual from France will not be seen wearing the jersey of PSG anymore, given the deteriorating relationship between the player and the club. Real Madrid, who have expressed interest in the young footballer since his time at Monaco, are carefully observing the situation and are prepared to offer an enormous sum of €200 million to acquire his services.