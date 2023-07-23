PSG skipper Marquinhos hopeful Kylian Mbappe conflict will be settled quickly

PSG captain Marquinhos is optimistic about resolving the conflict with Kylian Mbappe quickly.

Marquinhos, the captain of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is optimistic that the conflict between the team and Kylian Mbappe will be settled quickly.

Due to an ongoing contract issue, Mbappe was not included in the PSG team for the tour of Japan and South Korea.

“He is an exceptional player but it is a decision that was taken over our heads, by the management,” Marquinhos told reporters in the Japanese city of Osaka on Sunday.

He added that it was a “delicate” subject.

“Even in Japan you are here with your questions,” he complained.

“We always want to have top players with us and I hope a decision will be taken to allow him to be with us and help us this season,” Marquinhos added.

Mbappe, 24, has already stated that he has no intention of renewing his contract, which is set to expire the next year.

The club doesn’t want to lose their star striker for free the following year, despite his declaration that he wants to stay in Paris for another year.

PSG’s exclusion of Kylian Mbappe from the squad could be a tactic to exert pressure on him to either sign a new contract or agree to a transfer to another club.

This situation leaves Luis Enrique facing the possibility of not having PSG’s top scorer from last season until the transfer window closes in September.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 and signed a new two-year deal last year, with the option to extend it to 2025 if he chooses.

PSG believes that the player already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent after the upcoming season.

Sources close to Mbappe suggest that he has received a significant offer from a club in Saudi Arabia, but a move there appears unlikely.

PSG, without Mbappe in the squad but accompanied by his younger brother Ethan, is set to play a friendly against Al-Nassr, a Saudi club where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, in Osaka on Tuesday.

