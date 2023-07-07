PSG signed Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar on free transfers.

The Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Thursday that they had signed Milan Skriniar and forward Marco Asensio on free transfers.

The 27-year-old winger will stay in the French capital through 2026 on a three-year deal.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward joins the Parisian club on a three-year deal through to June 2026,” the club said in an official statement.

While playing for Real Madrid, Marco Asensio amassed 17 victories, including three European Cups, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three La Liga championships, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Championships.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” said Marco Asensio on joining PSG. “I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals.”

Asensio played in 286 games with Los Blancos, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists.

On the same day that Skriniar was announced, PSG also announced a second signing. The Slovakian defender left Inter Milan and signed a five-year contract with the French team.

Luis Enrique, who signed a two-year contract with PSG, was introduced as the club’s new manager earlier on Wednesday.

Enrique, 53, moved to Paris after spending seven months as a free agent after resigning as Spain’s head coach after his team was eliminated by Morocco in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar’s Round of 16.

🆕✍️ Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as its first team’s new head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two-year contract. 🔴🔵#WelcomeToParisLuisEnrique https://t.co/gyHvQx9ojO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2023

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as its first team’s new head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two-year contract,” the club stated in an official statement.

Enrique said of joining PSG, “I’m thrilled to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience.” “It’s so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language, and, above all, to manage PSG.”

During his three seasons in charge, former FC Barcelona (FCB) manager Luis Enrique guided the group to nine championships.

The Spaniard won the treble in his first season with the Catalan club, defeating Real Madrid in the league title match, Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final, and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

