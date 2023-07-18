PVF Faces $20,000 Fine for Missing AVC Challenge Cup

Foreign Office denied permission, hindering communication with organizers.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has been fined $20,000 by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) for not participating in the recent AVC Challenge Cup held in Chinese Taipei. The PVF was unable to communicate with the organizers in advance as required, as the Foreign Office had denied them permission to participate on the day of the team’s departure.

Due to the last-minute denial of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Foreign Office, the PVF has reached out to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for assistance. The federation had already purchased non-refundable tickets, and they are now seeking help to address the financial burden caused by the fine.

The Pakistan team was scheduled to depart on July 5, but they were informed at the eleventh hour that the NOC for participation in the AVC Cup was not issued due to the One China Policy. The AVC imposed a $20,000 fine on Pakistan for their non-participation, as per the rules of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The PVF explained to the Foreign Office that other teams from China and Taiwan participate in each other’s territories under the names of Chinese Taipei, as instructed by the International Olympic Committee. Despite this, the NOC was not granted, resulting in a significant loss of Rs13 million for the PVF.

The PVF, being a financially challenged sports organization that relies on sponsorships and donations, cannot afford such a substantial loss. They fear that failure to pay the $20,000 penalty immediately will jeopardize the future participation of the Pakistan volleyball team in all competitions.