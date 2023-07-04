Qualification Scenarios Unveiled For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers are taking place in Zimbabwe. The tournament consists of eight teams that qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League, and the remaining two spots will be filled by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

With Sri Lanka securing their place in the main event, the competition for the last spot in the Cricket World Cup now involves three teams: Zimbabwe, Scotland, and the Netherlands. West Indies and Oman have already been eliminated from contention.

In the Super Six stage, Sri Lanka currently leads the points table with eight points from four matches. Zimbabwe holds the second position with six points from four matches, while Scotland and the Netherlands both have four points, with Scotland having played three matches and the Netherlands playing four.

West Indies and Oman are at the bottom of the table with zero points from three and four matches, respectively.

Qualification scenarios

Today’s match between Zimbabwe and Scotland is crucial for Zimbabwe, as they must win in order to secure a spot in the mega event. If they lose, they will be eliminated from the competition.

On the other hand, Scotland needs a victory in today’s match and then either defeat the Netherlands or avoid losing by a significant margin to enhance their chances of advancing.

As for the Netherlands, they are hoping for Scotland to emerge victorious against Zimbabwe today and then defeat them by a considerable margin to improve their own prospects in the tournament.

Remaining Super Six fixtures

Tuesday, 4 July

Zimbabwe v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Wednesday, 5 July

West Indies v Oman, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Scotland v Netherlands, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 07 July

Sri Lanka v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final at Harare Sports Club

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy will be up for grabs as 10 teams compete across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off and conclude at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin style, where each team will play against all other teams, resulting in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams from the league stage will advance to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 15 and Kolkata on November 16. To accommodate unforeseen circumstances, reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals and the final.