Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 31st July 2023

Quant is a project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale. It does this by creating an operating system for blockchains, called Overledger. Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) that can run on multiple blockchains. To build a Mapp on Overledger, developers need to hold a certain amount of Quant tokens (QNT).

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01
$119.8
Quant Price Prediction
As of today, the current price of Quant (QNT) is $111.50 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,164,399 USD. We provide real-time updates for the QNT to USD price. Over the last 24 hours, Quant has experienced a 0.39% increase. Its CoinMarketCap ranking is #39, and the live market cap stands at $1,346,090,937 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, with a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins.

