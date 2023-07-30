Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 31st July 2023

As of today, the current price of Quant (QNT) is $111.50 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,164,399 USD. We provide real-time updates for the QNT to USD price. Over the last 24 hours, Quant has experienced a 0.39% increase. Its CoinMarketCap ranking is #39, and the live market cap stands at $1,346,090,937 USD. The circulating supply of QNT coins is 12,072,738, with a maximum supply of 14,881,364 QNT coins.