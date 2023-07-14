Randy Orton rumored to be back in WWE soon

Advertisement Randy Orton’s WWE comeback rumored for Money in Bank.

Orton’s updated theme song sparks hope for WWE return.

Orton’s father says he might not return to wrestling. Advertisement There are reports suggesting that Randy Orton, the WWE star and 14-time World Heavyweight Champion, may be nearing a comeback to WWE in time for the Money in the Bank event. Orton’s most recent match took place on May 20, 2022, during which he and his tag team partner lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Advertisement

Advertisement Due to a back injury sustained in November of the previous year, Randy Orton has been out of action. Recent reports indicate that he underwent surgery to fuse his lower back, necessitating a lengthy recovery period. However, there is renewed optimism among fans due to the release of an updated version of Orton’s entrance theme song, “Voices,” by Rev Theory. This development has sparked hope that The Legend Killer may make a return to the WWE ring in the near future. Advertisement

Advertisement While the recent release of the updated theme song leaves room for speculation, it is important to note that there is no concrete evidence regarding its significance for Randy Orton’s return. However, in June, Kurt Angle, a renowned WWE wrestler, shared an update on Orton’s WWE comeback, stating that Orton is training effectively. Angle refrained from providing a specific date for The Viper’s return. Advertisement

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens; I don’t know. If he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might, but again he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do,” said the WWE veteran.

Advertisement In May, Randy Orton’s father made a statement suggesting that his son might not return to wrestling, causing a significant stir within the WWE community. Advertisement

“He’s training, so we’ll see what happens; I don’t know. If he feels like going back or he feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do,” said Bob Orton Jr. in an Interview with WristleBing in May.

Advertisement The status of Randy Orton’s return remains undisclosed, as only Orton himself is aware of his future plans. Fans and individuals worldwide can only patiently await the moment when their beloved superstar makes a comeback to the wrestling ring. Also Read Advertisement

