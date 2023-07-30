Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United sign £72m deal for Danish striker

Manchester United have agreed to sign Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Atalanta, the Serie A side, to sign the promising Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in a significant £72 million deal.

The 20-year-old’s spectacular performances during the 2022-2023 season, where he amassed 10 goals in 34 appearances, caught the attention of United manager Erik Ten Hag.

The initial fee for the transfer is set at £64 million, with potential add-ons of up to £8 million.

Hojlund will play Manchester United for five years, with an option to extend the contract to one more season, indicating the club’s commitment to shaping him in the long term.

He will be the third major signing for United this summer, following the acquisitions of Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million and Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2 million.

The club’s total spending for the summer stands at least £166.2 million, with potential expenses reaching £180 million.

United’s decision to pursue Hojlund was influenced by his standout performances, making him Ten Hag’s preferred choice for the striking position. This move also represents a departure from the club’s previous pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, considering the financial and logistical challenges involved.

Although the deal with Atalanta is not yet expired, it is expected that personal terms will be agreed upon smoothly. The timely acquisition of Hojlund aligns with Ten Hag’s desire to have the striker on board before the start of the season, allowing ample time for integration and preparation.

Rasmus Hojlund’s ascent to prominence has been swift, starting from his senior career at Copenhagen and making an impact at Austrian side Sturm Graz. His goal-scoring abilities and potential quickly attracted the interest of top European clubs.

At Atalanta, he continued to impress, showcasing his talent both domestically and on the international stage. His debut for the Danish national team in 2022 saw him scoring six goals in six games during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

With the transfer nearing the end, Hojlund is anticipated to join the new club in time for United’s final pre-season friendlies against Lens and Athletic Bilbao. The Premier League giants will begin their 2023-2024 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14th.

