Real Madrid to field strong lineup against AC Milan

Real Madrid will begin their pre-season campaign on Sunday.

Madrid will play four pre-season games in the United States.

Madrid is hoping to use their pre-season games.

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s pre-season campaign will commence on Sunday (July 23) against AC Milan, an Italian club, at the Rose Bowl stadium in California.

This marks the beginning of an exciting period for Madrid, following a highly successful transfer window in which they acquired talented players such as Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, and the promising Turkish player Arda Guler.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup for the first pre-season match, given the abundance of options at his disposal. According to the Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Real Madrid is likely to adopt a 4-4-2 diamond formation, aiming to showcase smooth and flowing football by Ancelotti’s team.

That is how Madrid will line up:

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham is likely to make his debut wearing Madrid’s shirt, while Garcia, Joselu, Guler, and Brahim will have to wait a bit longer for their first starting opportunity.

Advertisement

After their match against Milan, Madrid will shift their focus to facing Manchester United led by Erik Ten Hag on July 26 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Following the United match, Madrid’s most significant pre-season challenge awaits as they take on Xavi Hernandez’s FC Barcelona on July 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where a full house is expected.

Madrid’s final pre-season game will be against Juventus on August 2 at Camping World Stadium, Florida.

The previous season was not Madrid’s best as they fell short of winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Nonetheless, they did secure the Copa del Rey, their first triumph in the competition since 2014, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Now, with several important signings, there is immense curiosity to see how Madrid performs in La Liga and the UCL. With such a star-studded team, fans will expect nothing less than the club’s first-ever treble in history.

Also Read Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss pre-season friendly against Brentford Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham's pre-season friendly. Fulham rejected a £25 million...