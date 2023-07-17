Rizwan congratulates Sarfaraz on 3,000-run milestone

In his tweet, Rizwan called Sarfaraz, “One of the finest wicket-keeper batters Pakistan ever produced.”

“Congratulations to Saifi Bhaiyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa on reaching the landmark of 3000 runs as a WK in World Test Cricket for Pakistan. May your cricketing career keep flourishing. One of the finest WK batters Pakistan cricket has produced so far,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement Rizwan’s tweet also dispelled any rumors of a strained relationship between the two cricketers. Today, Sarfaraz reached the milestone of 3,000 runs in Test cricket during the first innings of the ongoing opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He achieved this feat by hitting a boundary in his 91st innings. With this accomplishment, Sarfaraz became the 20th Pakistani batsman to score more than 3,000 runs in Test matches. Since his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Hobart, Sarfaraz has recorded 21 half-centuries and four centuries in his career. Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s most recent century occurred earlier this year against New Zealand when his team required his expertise the most. His century played a crucial role in helping Pakistan draw the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

However, in the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka, Sarfaraz could only manage to score 17 runs off 15 balls before being dismissed LBW while attempting a sweep shot against Prabath Jayasuriya.

During the Tea break, Pakistan found themselves struggling at 132-5 in response to Sri Lanka’s total of 312 runs. In the first innings, Sarfaraz received praise from fans and critics alike for taking four crucial catches.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz faced significant criticism for his poor wicketkeeping performance in Pakistan’s last Test against New Zealand in Karachi earlier this year. Despite saving the second Test with his century, Sarfaraz faced scrutiny for dropping catches and missing stumping opportunities.

His selection in the ongoing Test also faced scrutiny from fans who believed that Mohammad Rizwan was a better choice as a wicketkeeper. However, Sarfaraz has proven his critics wrong.

In the match, Sarfaraz has taken three catches on the first day and another catch on the second day, silencing his critics with an impactful performance.

Also Read Afghanistan duo breach ICC Code of Conduct, fined 15% of match fees Jonathan Trott and Azmatullah Omarzai have been fined 15%. Trott was found...