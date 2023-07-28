Rock Meets UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo in Touching Moment

The Rock surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo in Miami.

Gorimbo had only $7 to his name before his first UFC victory.

The Rock gifted Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami.

WWE icon Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock,” pleasantly surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo during a heartwarming encounter in Miami on Friday.

The Rock had previously made a commitment to meet Gorimbo after the fighter achieved his first UFC victory in May, and he finally fulfilled that promise.

Before making his UFC debut, Gorimbo faced a defeat, but he persevered and secured his first win in the Octagon later on. It was during this time that he revealed his challenging financial situation, with only “$7” to his name prior to the fight.

The Rock was deeply moved by Gorimbo’s remarkable journey and the fighter’s dedication to helping others despite his own struggles. After his victorious bout, Gorimbo auctioned his kit and donated some of his winnings to his village to provide them with access to clean water.

Impressed by Gorimbo’s inspiring story, The Rock vowed to meet him in person to offer his support and admiration.

“This is crazy to see and brings back many emotions and memories. $7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch,” he tweeted.

Following their encounter, Gorimbo received an extraordinary gift from none other than the Rock himself – a fully furnished house in Miami.

Now 32 years old, Gorimbo has endured a life filled with profound hardships, both physically and mentally. At the tender age of 16, tragedy struck when he lost his mother at nine and his father just four years later. Left without proper guidance, he found himself on a treacherous path, resorting to illegal diamond mining in Marange.

Gorimbo often recounts the challenging days of survival, recalling a pivotal night when he was apprehended by the police.

His remarkable journey from Zimbabwean adversity to success has earned him immense respect, as he embodies a testament of unyielding determination in the face of adversity. Whatever he has achieved today can be attributed to his unwavering perseverance in the face of difficult circumstances.

