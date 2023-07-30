Rumours of Hamilton to Ferrari quashed by Mercedes

Advertisement Toto Wolff has refuted all the rumors regarding Lewis Hamilton.

Contract renewal discussions are currently underway between Hamilton and Mercedes.

Delay in finalizing the contract extension is due to "trivial things".

Once again, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refuted all the rumors regarding Lewis Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari. He recently gave an update on the 38-year-old driver's future during the Belgian Grand Prix. Wolff acknowledged that Hamilton's time with Mercedes is not yet settled, as contract renewal discussions are currently underway. Despite the ongoing delay in finalizing the contract extension, Wolff clarified that the reason behind it is that both Hamilton and Mercedes need additional time to reach a satisfactory agreement on the terms.

“No, we’re not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations. I think he has many years to go as a driver within this team and, therefore, it’s only about cleaning things up in the contract.

“I know it looks a little bit like ‘Why is this not being done and dusted?’ But it’s simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts and we need the time.”

On July 22, Hamilton suggested the possibility of a contract extension that might not be finalized until the year's end.

"Now until the end of the year [we] could be waiting," he told media including RaceFans at the Hungaroring. "Honestly, I just don't have any more information to share because it's for the lawyers and continues to be for the lawyers – it's back-and-forth on some things."

"I've not been a part of it the whole time, I've been removed from it from the beginning," he added. "I've wanted to be able to focus on all the other things that I have going on. So, the team are working on it in the background and there's no negotiation left, it's just all small bits."

It is important to highlight that the individual, who was 38 years old at the time, became a part of the Marcedes team in 2013, transitioning from McLaren. Subsequently, he achieved an impressive feat of securing six world titles, solidifying his reputation as one of the finest drivers in Formula 1 history. The most recent championship victory occurred in 2020, during which his Marcedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finished as the runner-up.