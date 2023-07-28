Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russia’s Taganrog rocked by missile blast, 15 injured

Russia’s Taganrog rocked by missile blast, 15 injured

Articles
Advertisement
Russia’s Taganrog rocked by missile blast, 15 injured

Russia’s Taganrog rocked by missile blast, 15 injured

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 15 injured after explosion in Taganrog, Russia.
  • Russian air defense intercepts Ukrainian missile.
  • Explosion at Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara.
Advertisement

On Friday, Governor Vasily Golubev of the Rostov region reported that approximately 15 individuals were wounded following an explosion that occurred close to a cafe called Chekhov Garden in the city of Taganrog, which is located in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border.

Advertisement

“A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched,” Governor Golubev said on Telegram.

He subsequently mentioned that 15 individuals experienced “minor injuries.”

The blast occurred at the same time as the Russian defense ministry reported in a separate announcement that they had intercepted a Ukrainian missile. The debris from the missile landed in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, close to the Ukraine border, resulting in injuries to more than twelve people.

“Russian air defence equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

Advertisement

On Friday, a separate incident took place at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara, as reported by Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein. An explosion was recorded during this event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“An explosion rocked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara today. According to preliminary data, it was an explosive device,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

There were no injuries or significant harm caused.

As reported by Russian media, the Kuibyshev refinery, established in 1945, stands as one of the major oil companies in the Samara Region.

Also Read

Presidential guard chief Tchiani declares himself leader of Niger
Presidential guard chief Tchiani declares himself leader of Niger

Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani has taken control of Niger in a coup. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story