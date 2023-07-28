Russia’s Taganrog rocked by missile blast, 15 injured

Advertisement 15 injured after explosion in Taganrog, Russia.

Russian air defense intercepts Ukrainian missile.

Explosion at Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara. Advertisement On Friday, Governor Vasily Golubev of the Rostov region reported that approximately 15 individuals were wounded following an explosion that occurred close to a cafe called Chekhov Garden in the city of Taganrog, which is located in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border. Advertisement

“A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched,” Governor Golubev said on Telegram.

He subsequently mentioned that 15 individuals experienced “minor injuries.”

The blast occurred at the same time as the Russian defense ministry reported in a separate announcement that they had intercepted a Ukrainian missile. The debris from the missile landed in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, close to the Ukraine border, resulting in injuries to more than twelve people.

“Russian air defence equipment detected the Ukrainian missile and intercepted it in the air. The debris of the downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

On Friday, a separate incident took place at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara, as reported by Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein. An explosion was recorded during this event.



“An explosion rocked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara today. According to preliminary data, it was an explosive device,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

There were no injuries or significant harm caused.

As reported by Russian media, the Kuibyshev refinery, established in 1945, stands as one of the major oil companies in the Samara Region.

