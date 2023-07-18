Ryan Giggs’ Assault Charges Withdrawn in Domestic Violence Case

The charges included causing bodily harm and engaging in controlling behavior.

A retrial has been abandoned after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the previous trial.

Giggs’ former girlfriend, Kate Greville, was no longer willing to give evidence in a retrial.

Ryan Giggs, former Manchester United player, has had assault charges related to domestic violence withdrawn by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The charges included causing bodily harm to his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, as well as allegations of controlling and coercive behavior. The trial last year resulted in a discharged jury, unable to reach verdicts. Giggs denied all charges, and a retrial was scheduled for July 31. However, Kate decided not to provide evidence for the retrial, citing the toll it had taken on her and her sister.

The CPS spokesperson stated that there was no longer sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of controlling or coercive behavior, and it was no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges. Giggs’ barrister expressed his client’s relief that the prosecution had finally come to an end, more than two years after his initial arrest.

Ryan Giggs enjoyed an illustrious career at Manchester United, making a record-breaking 963 appearances over 23 years. He won numerous honors, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies. Giggs also represented Wales in 64 international matches from 1991 to 2007 and later took on the role of national coach in 2018.

Due to the ongoing case, Giggs stepped aside as Wales manager in late 2020 and was eventually replaced by Rob Page. The resolution of the prosecution brings an end to a lengthy legal process for Giggs, allowing him to move forward from the allegations and focus on his future endeavors.