Ryan Giggs cleared of assault charges

Ryan Giggs’ Assault Charges Withdrawn in Domestic Violence Case
The charges included causing bodily harm and engaging in controlling behavior. A...
On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in Britain decided to drop the assault charges against Ryan Giggs, the former Manchester United player, which means that the planned retrial will not proceed.
Giggs, who is 49 years old, had been accused of physically harming his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, as well as engaging in controlling and coercive behavior towards her. He also faced a charge of common assault against Greville’s sister, Emma.
During a trial held last year, the jury was dismissed as they could not reach a verdict on the charges against Ryan Giggs.
Giggs had consistently denied all the charges, and a new trial date of July 31 was scheduled at Manchester Crown Court.
However, it has been reported that Giggs’s former girlfriend, Kate, was no longer willing to testify in a retrial due to the emotional toll the legal process had taken on her and her sister.
“We have determined there is no longer sufficient evidence available to proceed in respect of the controlling or coercive behaviour charge and that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges,” a CPS spokesperson said.
Chris Daw KC, the barrister representing Ryan Giggs, expressed that the former footballer was greatly relieved that the prosecution had finally concluded, more than two years after his initial arrest.
Giggs, who holds the record for the most appearances (963) for Manchester United over a span of 23 years, enjoyed a successful career and earned numerous accolades, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.
He also represented Wales in 64 matches from 1991 to 2007 and took on the role of national coach in 2018.
However, he was replaced as Wales manager in late 2020 due to the ongoing legal case, with Rob Page assuming the position of national coach.
