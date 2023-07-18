Ryan Giggs cleared of assault charges

CPS has decided to drop the assault charges against Ryan Giggs.

The planned retrial will not proceed due to lack of evidence.

Ryan Giggs’s former girlfriend was no longer willing to testify in a retrial.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in Britain decided to drop the assault charges against Ryan Giggs, the former Manchester United player, which means that the planned retrial will not proceed.

Giggs, who is 49 years old, had been accused of physically harming his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, as well as engaging in controlling and coercive behavior towards her. He also faced a charge of common assault against Greville’s sister, Emma.