Sabalenka powers past Keys to reach Wimbledon last four

Wimbledon 2023: Kvitova and Sabalenka progress to fourth round
Kvitova and Sabalenka progress to fourth round. Kvitova had spells where she...
Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2023 after a dominant victory over American tennis player Madison Keys.
The 25-year-old Belarusian had an easy time defeating Keys, hitting 17 winners and committing only 14 unforced errors. In the upcoming semi-final, Sabalenka will be up against Ons Jabeur, who staged an impressive comeback to eliminate the defending Wimbledon champion, Elyna Rybankina.
Jabeur won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, securing her second consecutive semi-final appearance in the tournament.
Despite having an impeccable 9-0 record on grass this year, Keys’ efforts were in vain as the Belarusian tennis player effortlessly secured a victory.
It is worth mentioning that Keys has yet to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the only major tournament where she hasn’t achieved that feat. Sabalenka is on the verge of overtaking the current French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, as the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour, needing just one more win to dethrone her.
“It really feels amazing to be back in the semifinals. I can’t wait to play in my second semifinal at Wimbledon,” said Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Karolina Pliskova in 2021. “Hopefully I can do better than I did last time.”
The Belarusian player has had an impressive record this year, winning 17 out of 18 matches, which is the same achievement as the legendary Serena Williams in 2015.
Additionally, she is the only female tennis player to have reached at least the semi-finals in the past four Grand Slam tournaments, and she even won the Australian Open earlier this year.
Sabalenka’s remarkable performance also includes an undefeated record of 6-0 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches, despite the attention being primarily focused on Keys.
“Thank you so much for the atmosphere, even though you supported her more,” Sabalenka said on the court. “I still enjoyed playing in front of you guys.”
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.