Sabalenka powers past Keys to reach Wimbledon last four

Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2023 after a dominant victory over American tennis player Madison Keys.

The 25-year-old Belarusian had an easy time defeating Keys, hitting 17 winners and committing only 14 unforced errors. In the upcoming semi-final, Sabalenka will be up against Ons Jabeur, who staged an impressive comeback to eliminate the defending Wimbledon champion, Elyna Rybankina.

Jabeur won the match 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, securing her second consecutive semi-final appearance in the tournament.