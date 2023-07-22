Salman Butt all praises for Virat Kohli for his century

Salman Butt praised Virat Kohli for his century against West Indies.

This was Kohli’s 76th international century.

This was Kohli’s 29th test century.

Advertisement

Salman Butt, a former Pakistani opener, praised Virat Kohli for his record-breaking 76th international century against the West Indies on Friday (July 21) in Port of Spain.

Butt added that Kohli is the world’s fittest cricket player right now and that he serves as an example for young people.

“Looking at Virat Kohli’s fitness, he can continue playing. He has been scoring runs, and he is not just fit but one of the fittest players in the world. He could very well be the fittest cricketer,” Butt said while talking on his YouTube channel.

“He is someone who is an institution in himself. His career is a roadmap for youngsters. Be it his nutrition, commitment, dedication, and ability to thrive under pressure, he is a brilliant example.”

Butt, 38, also discussed India’s performance in the Test series against the Caribbean team, which India won by an inning and 141 runs in the first Test. Butt said that India feels as though they are playing against a minnow team and that West Indies would need to score a lot to win the second Test.

“It has just been one-sided dominance so far. It seems as if India are playing against a minnow team. If West Indies somehow manage to get to 350 or 375, only then could we get to see some sort of contest.

Advertisement

“However, India are a superior bowling side. West Indies have the talent, but the batters tend to play extravagant shots once in a while, causing their downfall,” Butt added.

On July 21, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli displayed his relentless form by scoring his 29th Test century, equaling the legendary Don Bradman’s record.

Notably, this century was even more significant as it made him the first player ever to score a century in his 500th international match.

Kohli’s latest Test century came after a gap of almost five years for an overseas century, as he had previously scored four away hundreds in 2018. This remarkable century was his second in the Caribbean Islands, with the first one being converted into a double hundred in 2016 in North Sound.

With his 29 Test centuries, Kohli now holds the distinction of being the player with the third-most centuries among active players, with only Joe Root (30) and Steve Smith (32) ahead of him.

It’s worth noting that Kohli’s exceptional international cricket career of 15 years has seen him score a total of 76 centuries, consisting of 46 centuries in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan to Clash on 2nd September Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The...