Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: what we know as of now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is scheduled to be revealed on July 26.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to have a 6.2-inch external display and a 7.6-inch inner display.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to be water-resistant, but it will not have an IP5X protection rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is scheduled for a reveal in Seoul on July 26. While the company has been secretive, several leaks have provided insights into its features. As of July 24, we have a good understanding of what to anticipate shortly before the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Please keep in mind that the information mentioned earlier is based on leaks, meaning it may not be entirely accurate. Some details that appeared to be confirmed were later refuted by other sources.

New hinge

Starting with the design, the main concern with the Galaxy Z Fold has been the noticeable gap when the phone is closed. According to reports, Samsung plans to address this issue by introducing a new hinge design that will allow the phone to close completely flat.

The gapless design for the Galaxy Z Fold5 seems to be almost confirmed, especially after Samsung officially confirmed it for the Z Flip5. It’s highly unlikely that the flagship Z Fold5 would be left with an outdated design when its more affordable sibling is moving forward with this improvement.

The new hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold5 addresses another common complaint about foldable smartphones: the crease in the middle of the display. The innovative hinge mechanism allows the folding display to form a droplet shape inside when folded, eliminating the need for a visible crease. Similar approaches have been seen in other foldable devices like the Moto Razr and Oppo Find N series.

While photographs of Galaxy Z Fold5 dummies have surfaced, it’s essential to note that these are not real devices, so the display and crease might not accurately represent the final product.

Body and display

Unfortunately, those expecting a smaller Galaxy Z Fold5 compared to the Z Fold4 might be disappointed. Reports indicate that the new foldable will have very similar dimensions to its predecessor.

The Z Fold5 is rumored to measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm when unfolded and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm when folded. Additionally, the upcoming device is said to weigh 254 grams, which is 9 grams lighter than the Z Fold 4.

According to multiple reports, the external display of the Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to remain the same size as that of the Galaxy Z Fold4, with a 6.2-inch diagonal. However, it’s unclear whether it will have the same tall and narrow aspect ratio as its predecessor.

As for the inner display, there are no details yet on its specifications, but there’s a strong possibility that it will be a 7.6-inch panel, similar to the current model.

Certain reports suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold5 might receive an IP5X rating, providing “dust protection,” in addition to its existing IPX8 rating, which ensures water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. However, Ice Universe refuted these claims, stating that the Z Fold5 will only retain the IPX8 rating and will not include the IP5X dust protection.

No S Pen slot

It is highly likely that the Galaxy Z Fold5 will support S Pen input for its internal screen. However, the phone will not have a built-in slot for the stylus, as adding one would necessitate a major redesign. The Fold5 appears to be more of an evolutionary improvement than a radical departure from its predecessor.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to utilize the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unlike last year, where there was a difference in chipsets between the S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold4, this year’s models are likely to have the same processor.

Geekbench results have shown a prime core frequency of 3.36 GHz, and the tested unit featured 12GB of RAM, which is likely to be the base configuration for the device.

Cameras

It is highly probable that Samsung will retain the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor used in the Galaxy Z Fold4 as the main camera for the Galaxy Z Fold5.

As of now, there have been no indications of any significant upgrades to the 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses on the Z Fold4, nor any information about improvements to the selfie cameras. At this stage, it seems likely that Samsung will not introduce major camera upgrades in this generation. However, the new chipset’s more powerful ISP and refined software could potentially have a notable impact on image quality, but a definitive assessment will have to wait for the reviews.

Release and price

Samsung US is likely to hold a separate Unpacked event for the new Galaxy devices targeted at North American markets. This event is reportedly scheduled for August 11. There are two possible reasons for this arrangement: either the global launch of the Z-series will be delayed (unlikely) or the second event is strategically timed to align with the start of open sales (more likely).

Normally, Samsung commences pre-orders on the day of the product announcement, followed by open sales on the first Friday occurring two weeks after the announcement date. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold5, this date aligns with August 11.

Additionally, Samsung US has already begun accepting pre-registrations, which do not require any commitment beyond providing your email. For doing so, customers will receive a $50 credit as a gesture of appreciation.

You may consider taking advantage of the discount offer, as leaks suggest a price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold5, with €100 added to the 12/256GB variant and €120 to the 512GB and 1TB versions in Europe. While North America managed to avoid the price hike for the S23 series, there’s a possibility that even this region might not be spared from the increase for the Galaxy Z Fold5. A second source has also confirmed the €100 price increase for the base model, which aligns with the initial report.

