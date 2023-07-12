Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad.

Cricketing legend Javed Miandad regrets this “decision”
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his heartfelt message to Javed Miandad, the renowned Pakistani cricketer who serves as the mentor for Dutt’s team, B-Love Kandy, in the upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Dutt’s video on Twitter showcased his enthusiasm to meet Miandad in Kandy and conveyed warm greetings to him.
“Javed Bhai Salam. I saw your video, we really enjoyed it. It was so good to see you after so long. Looking forward to meeting you in Kandy,” he said.
Dutt, along with his partners Omar Khan and H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took ownership of B-Love Kandy in June this year.
The team has enlisted former Test cricketer Wasim Akram and Miandad as mentors, and also has the support of former Indian captain Azharuddin. The head coach of the team is former Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.
Sri Lanka spinner Wahindu Hasanga has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming LPL season four, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aameer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyrathne, Avishka Tharindu
B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal
Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz
Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Zaman Khan
