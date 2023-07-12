Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad.

Dutt, along with his partners Omar Khan and H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took ownership of B-Love Kandy in June this year.

The team has enlisted former Test cricketer Wasim Akram and Miandad as mentors, and also has the support of former Indian captain Azharuddin. The head coach of the team is former Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

Sri Lanka spinner Wahindu Hasanga has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming LPL season four, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20.