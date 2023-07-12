Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad

Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad

Articles
Advertisement
Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad

Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Sanjay Dutt sends message to Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad.
  • Dutt’s video on Twitter showcased his enthusiasm to meet Miandad.
  • Sri Lanka spinner Wahindu Hasanga has been appointed as captain.
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his heartfelt message to Javed Miandad, the renowned Pakistani cricketer who serves as the mentor for Dutt’s team, B-Love Kandy, in the upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Dutt’s video on Twitter showcased his enthusiasm to meet Miandad in Kandy and conveyed warm greetings to him.

Advertisement

“Javed Bhai Salam. I saw your video, we really enjoyed it. It was so good to see you after so long. Looking forward to meeting you in Kandy,” he said.

Advertisement

Dutt, along with his partners Omar Khan and H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took ownership of B-Love Kandy in June this year.

The team has enlisted former Test cricketer Wasim Akram and Miandad as mentors, and also has the support of former Indian captain Azharuddin. The head coach of the team is former Pakistani spinner Mushtaq Ahmed.

Sri Lanka spinner Wahindu Hasanga has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming LPL season four, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

B-Love Kandy Squad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Mohammad Hasnain, Dushmantha Chameera, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Mohammad Haris, Navod Paranavithana, Asif Ali, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Aameer Jamal, Malsha Tharupathi, Thanuka Dabare, Lasith Abeyrathne, Avishka Tharindu

List of Pakistan players in LPL 2023

B-Love Kandy: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Wahab Riaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Zaman Khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Cricketing legend Javed Miandad regrets this “decision”
Cricketing legend Javed Miandad regrets this “decision”

Miandad claims to have supported Khan's election as prime minister. Miandad believes...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story