Sarfaraz Ahmed reaches historic milestone in Test against Sri Lanka

Former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reached a historic milestone as he completed his 3000 Test cricket runs.

Sarfaraz scored a boundary during the first innings of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle to reach the milestone in 91 innings.

He is the 20th batter from Pakistan to reach that milestone in the longer version of the game while the first Pakistani wicketkeeper batter to accomplish this achievement.

Sarfaraz has achieved 21 fifties and four centuries in his career thus far. He made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Hobart.

His most recent century was against New Zealand earlier this year, a time when his team most needed his wisdom. With the aid of Sarfaraz’s century, Pakistan and New Zealand were able to draw the second Test at Karachi.

Sarfaraz’s run total in the current Test match against Sri Lanka was only 17 runs off of 15 balls. He attempted a sweep shot against Prabath Jayasuriya and was LBW.

Pakistan struggled to match Sri Lanka’s 312 at Tea, scoring 132-5. Sarfaraz won over both supporters and detractors in the first innings by making four significant catches.

For his subpar work behind the wickets during Pakistan’s final Test match against New Zealand in Karachi in January of this year, Sarfaraz received harsh criticism. Sarfaraz managed to win the second Test by striking a century, but he still faced criticism for missing stump chances and dropping catches.

Fans also questioned his selection for the current Test, believing Mohammad Rizwan to be a superior option for wicketkeeping. Sarfaraz, however, disproved his detractors.

The wicketkeeper responded to his detractors with three catches on day one and one on day two.

