Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Wife Deletes Tweet Amidst Husband’s Criticism

Syeda Khushbakht, wife of Sarfaraz Ahmed, deleted a tweet defending her husband against criticism.

She expressed her heartbreak over people who say hateful things about Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz faced criticism for his performance in recent Test matches against Sri Lanka.

Syeda Khushbakht, the wife of former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, has removed a tweet in which she criticizes people who criticize her husband.

Khushbakht addressed those who are constantly speaking and writing “hateful things” about her spouse, adding it tears her heart.

“May my Almighty Allah grant hidayah to all the people who can only say and write hateful things about my husband. Breaks my heart!” she said in a now-deleted tweet.

Some supporters chastised Sarfaraz after he failed to produce in both Tests against Sri Lanka this month.

Despite being hit on the head while trying to duck a bouncer during the first inning of the previous Test, Sarfaraz was promptly replaced as a Concussion Substitute by Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter made his Test debut after nearly four years against New Zealand earlier this year, scoring an incredible century and drawing praise from all across the cricket globe. Sarfaraz was previously signed by B-Love Kandy for this year's Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, according to GeoSuper.tv. Sarfaraz, who previously led Galle Gladiators (now Galle Titans), remains in Sri Lanka with national colleagues to compete in the league. Sanjay Dutt, a Bollywood superstar, co-owns B-Love Kandy. Former Pakistani cricketers such as Javed Miandad (mentor) and Mushtaq Ahmed (head coach) are involved with this franchise. Sarfaraz will join national colleagues Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Aamer Jamal, and Mohammad Haris on the pitch.