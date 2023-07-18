Saud Shakeel’s performance earns him praise from all corners

Saud Shakeel scored his maiden Test double-hundred.

Saud Shakeel stunned Sri Lanka with an absolute patient knock to bring back Pakistan into the first Test in Galle.

The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut last year in Rawalpindi, scored his maiden Test double-hundred to rescue Pakistan. He remained not out for 208 runs as Pakistan managed to take a lead of 149 runs.

At one stage when Saud came to bat, Pakistan were in trouble at 101-5. He alongside Agha Salman (83) took Pakistan to a comfortable position.

His knock made fans and cricketers a big admirer of his patience and focus.

Former Test cricketer Younis Khan said he enjoyed Saud’s knock to the fullest.

“Thoroughly enjoyed Saud Shakeel’s inning, who batted superbly under pressure from sweeping well to utilising the tail. Great future ahead,” Khan wrote.

Saud surpassed Khan (177) and Mohammad Hafeez (196) to register the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in Sri Lanka.

After taking the 141st run on day three of the ongoing contest, Saud also now holds the record for most aggregate runs by a Pakistani after his first 11 Test innings.

Saud surpassed young Abdullah Shafique who had 720 runs in his first 11 innings. Miandad had scored 645 runs in as many innings initially in his Test career.