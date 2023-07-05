Schedule For Pakistan Men’s And Women’s Tour Of England In 2024

- Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour England in May 2024.
- The women’s teams of Pakistan and England will also play a three-match T20I series.
- The series against Netherlands and Ireland will be revealed in due time.
In May of next year, the Pakistan cricket squad will go to England for a four-match T20I series.
The official schedule for the series was also made public by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Details of Pakistan’s three-T20I series against the Netherlands and two-T20I series against Ireland before they arrive in the UK will be released in due time.
Schedule for Pakistan men’s tour of England in 2024
First T20I – May 22 – Leeds
Second T20I – May 25 – Birmingham
Third T20I – May 28 – Cardiff
Fourth T20I – May 30 – The Oval
The most recent T20I series between these two teams took place in 2022, with England coming out on top 4-3 in a seven-match series on Pakistani soil.
The Men in Green last competed in a T20I series in England in 2021, losing 2-1 during the course of a three-match series.
In Melbourne in November, England also triumphed over Pakistan to claim the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup championship.
The ECB has also released the match schedule for the women’s teams of Pakistan and England.
Schedule for Pakistan women’s tour of England in 2024
First T20I – May 11 – Birmingham
Second T20I – May 17 – Northampton
Third T20I – May 19 – Leeds
First ODI – May 23 – Derby
Second ODI – May 26 – Taunton
Third ODI – May 29 – Chelmsford
