Schedule For Pakistan Men’s And Women’s Tour Of England In 2024

Pakistan will tour England in 2024 for white ball series

Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour England in May 2024.

The women’s teams of Pakistan and England will also play a three-match T20I series.

The series against Netherlands and Ireland will be revealed in due time.

In May of next year, the Pakistan cricket squad will go to England for a four-match T20I series.

The official schedule for the series was also made public by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Schedule for Pakistan men’s tour of England in 2024

First T20I – May 22 – Leeds

Second T20I – May 25 – Birmingham

Third T20I – May 28 – Cardiff

Fourth T20I – May 30 – The Oval

The most recent T20I series between these two teams took place in 2022, with England coming out on top 4-3 in a seven-match series on Pakistani soil.

The Men in Green last competed in a T20I series in England in 2021, losing 2-1 during the course of a three-match series.

In Melbourne in November, England also triumphed over Pakistan to claim the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup championship.

The ECB has also released the match schedule for the women’s teams of Pakistan and England.

Schedule for Pakistan women’s tour of England in 2024

First T20I – May 11 – Birmingham

Second T20I – May 17 – Northampton

Third T20I – May 19 – Leeds

First ODI – May 23 – Derby

Second ODI – May 26 – Taunton

Third ODI – May 29 – Chelmsford