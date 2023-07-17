Sciver-Brunt’s century in vain as England fall short in Ashes thriller

Advertisement

Nat Sciver-Brunt entered the field when England’s score was 86-2 but witnessed a decline as the hosts reached 144/5. She then took charge and led England’s resurgence by forming a partnership of 57 runs with Amy Jones.

Later, Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role as the primary scorer in an unbeaten 76-run partnership with Sarah Glenn.

“Knowing Nat Sciver-Brunt, I don’t think that hundred will mean as much to her – because she didn’t get the side across the line. If England had gone on to win that game, that would have been an unbelievable innings — probably the best she would have ever played.”

“She is such a smart cricketer. She’s powerful and has a very good technique, but she can also do it under pressure. She just didn’t get the support she needed (in the match) unfortunately,” said Lydia to Sky Sports after the match ended.

Lydia Greenway also raised concerns about England's fielding performance, suggesting that it did not meet the anticipated standards.

“My biggest frustration has been England’s fielding, that’s the big area where they’ve fallen short consistently.”

