Sciver-Brunt’s century in vain as England fall short in Ashes thriller

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 111 but England lost.
  • Lydia Greenway criticized England’s fielding performance.
  • Alex Blackwell said England should be proud of their effort.
Former England cricketer Lydia Greenway commended Nat Sciver-Brunt for her outstanding performance in the second Women’s Ashes ODI against Australia.

Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 111, marking her sixth ODI century, which included 10 fours at the Ageas Bowl.

However, Greenway expressed the opinion that Sciver-Brunt required more support from her teammates in order to secure a win. Unfortunately, Australia managed to clinch a three-run victory and retain the Women’s Ashes.

Nat Sciver-Brunt entered the field when England’s score was 86-2 but witnessed a decline as the hosts reached 144/5. She then took charge and led England’s resurgence by forming a partnership of 57 runs with Amy Jones.

Later, Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role as the primary scorer in an unbeaten 76-run partnership with Sarah Glenn.

“Knowing Nat Sciver-Brunt, I don’t think that hundred will mean as much to her – because she didn’t get the side across the line. If England had gone on to win that game, that would have been an unbelievable innings — probably the best she would have ever played.”

“She is such a smart cricketer. She’s powerful and has a very good technique, but she can also do it under pressure. She just didn’t get the support she needed (in the match) unfortunately,” said Lydia to Sky Sports after the match ended.

Lydia Greenway also raised concerns about England’s fielding performance, suggesting that it did not meet the anticipated standards.

“My biggest frustration has been England’s fielding, that’s the big area where they’ve fallen short consistently.”

“No one means to drop catches but I just feel you have to spend the right amount of time honing your skills and testing yourself under pressure, otherwise your technique will be found out.”

Contrasting with Lydia Greenway’s critique, former Australian batter Alex Blackwell expressed that England should take pride in their valiant effort to come close to securing the Women’s Ashes.

“I haven’t seen a tighter series between these two, it’s been outstanding. England should be very, very proud. They were 6-0 down after the first T20 and they found a way to level it.”

