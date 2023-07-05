Sergio Garcia failed to qualify for the British Open for the first time.

Garcia tied for sixth place at West Lancashire Golf Club.

Former Masters champions Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace advanced.

After failing to qualify on Tuesday, Sergio Garcia will miss the British Open for the first time since 1997.

At a 36-hole competition at West Lancashire Golf Club, the 2017 Masters champion, who competes on the LIV Golf circuit, was vying for one of five open berths. The 2017 Masters champion, who missed winning by three strokes, tied for sixth place.

At Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, where Sergio Garcia tied for second place behind Rory McIlroy in 2014, the British Open gets underway on July 20. Garcia finished in the top 10 10 times at the majors and finished second again in 2007.

“I am a little disappointed right now but that’s the game of golf and you can’t take things for granted,” Garcia told Sky Sports. “I’m very thankful that I’ve been able to play 25 Open Championships … I wanted to keep that run going.”

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and fellow LIV golfer Branden Grace advanced from their qualifying round at Royal Cinque Ports. Grace achieved the major championship record score of 62 during the 2017 competition.

Matthew Jordan, a member of Royal Liverpool, earned one of the berths in West Lancashire by placing second, five strokes behind fellow Englishman Matt Wallace. The younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, a former U.S. Open champion, Alex Fitzpatrick, also made the cut.

Both 2014 Ryder Cup victor Jamie Donaldson and former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell failed to qualify at the same location.

