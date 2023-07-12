Shadab Khan weighs in on controversial Bairstow stumping.

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan said that it is difficult for the audience watching on TV to understand what is going on in the field during a cricket match.

He was referring to the Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy, which happened in the final innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Bairstow was batting on 10 and developing a crucial partnership with the skipper Ben Stokes when the Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey ran him out as he wandered out of the crease.

Shadab said that it is difficult for viewers to see all the details of what is happening in the field, such as the position of the fielders and the bowler’s arm. This can make it difficult to understand why a particular decision was made, such as the decision to run out Bairstow.

He added that it is important for viewers to remember that the umpires are the ones who make the decisions on the field, and that they have the best view of the action. It is also important to remember that cricket is a complex game, and there are often different interpretations of the rules.

Overall, Shadab’s comments suggest that it is important for viewers to be patient and understanding when watching cricket, and to remember that the umpires are the ones who make the final decisions.

“It depends on the situation. Probably we as a TV audience are not privy to what had been going around in the field from the time he came into bat. In my understanding, he was getting out of the crease before the over was called a few occasions before he was stumped as well,” Shadab said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

“If it is in the law and if it benefits your team, then you should go for it. It was a smart move as they were in danger of losing the game. But I also feel the batsman at least deserves a warning. But the law should always prevail.”

The vice-captain of the Pakistan white-ball team also shed light on what’s keeping him out of Test cricket — his last Test was against England in 2020.

“When I played 5 back-to-back Test matches, I thought I was getting myself into the rhythm of Test cricket. As I mentioned earlier, it takes time to make a player. I was a natural at white ball but becoming a red player takes time and I hadn’t even played that many first-class games,” Shadab said.

“When I thought I was slowly getting into my groove as a red ball cricketer, I got dropped and then got stymied by injuries. But I do want to play Test cricket and am ready to play first-class cricket to stake a claim. I’ll be eyeing the Test series in Australia after the World Cup to make a comeback in the Test side.”

The 24-year-old cricketer talked about his recent inclusion in the Major League Cricket in America, where he will play for the San Francisco Unicorns. He said that a lot of fans showed up to support the team, which was a great feeling.

“The reception has been very warm. It’s heartening to see a huge South Asian diaspora here. We had a meet and greet session and a coaching clinic in San Francisco where people turned out in numbers. I expect the same in Dallas and hopefully fans turn up to watch us play,” he concluded.

