Shaheen Afridi Becomes 19th Pakistani Bowler to Reach 100 Test Wickets

Shaheen Shah Afridi reaches 100 Test wickets, joining an elite group of 19 Pakistani players.

Achieved during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Overcame a year-long absence from Test cricket due to a knee injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the talented fast bowler from Pakistan, has accomplished a major milestone in his cricketing career by securing 100 Test wickets.

This remarkable achievement places him in an elite group of 19 Pakistani players who have reached this significant feat. Shaheen reached this memorable moment during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, where he took the wicket of Nishan Madushka in the second over of the match.

Shaheen’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as he had to overcome a year-long absence from Test cricket due to a knee injury.

His comeback took place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, signaling the commencement of the thrilling 2023-24 international cricket season for Pakistan. Shaheen expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Test cricket in the very country where he experienced his injury, underscoring the personal significance of the moment for him.

Shaheen’s injury required a gradual return, and he hadn’t played a first-class match since the incident in Galle. However, he made a comeback during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but suffered another setback with a knee twist. Nonetheless, he persevered and played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, contributing to their title win and showcasing his batting skills in the final.

Having taken 99 wickets before this milestone, Shaheen has been an outstanding performer in Test cricket, achieving impressive statistics in just 25 matches. His average of 24.86 is notable, along with four five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul in a match.

Shaheen’s achievement of 100 Test wickets showcases his talent and contribution to the Pakistani team. Despite being primarily a bowler, he has demonstrated his ability with the bat, adding depth to his game. Congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi on this remarkable milestone, with hopes for more successes in his cricketing journey.