Shahid Afridi Shares Emotional Post as Eldest Daughter Aqsa Ties Knot

“Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen,” he wrote.

Aqsa’s farewell ceremony, which featured numerous celebrities, was attended by the entire Test squad of Pakistan. Prior to their tour of Sri Lanka, the squad had undergone a four-day training camp in Karachi.

Prominent cricketers such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal, and Shaheen Shah Afridi graced the wedding with their presence.

Distinguished former players including Moin Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammad Akram, and Waqar Younis were also among the attendees at the wedding festivities.

It is important to note that Aqsa’s marriage ceremony took place on December 31 of the previous year. Subsequently, in February 2023, cricketer Shaheen got married to Ansha, Afridi’s second eldest daughter. Shaheen’s official departure from his family’s home will occur towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Shaheen will be occupied with the Pakistani team’s commitments. Following the Test tour in Sri Lanka, the national team will participate in the Asia Cup and the World Cup, both of which will be held in India during October and November of this year.

