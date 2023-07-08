Shahid Afridi Writes Heartfelt note for her daughter Aqsa

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa got married to Naseer Nasir.

The wedding was attended by the entire Pakistan Test team.

Shaheen Afridi’s rukhsati will take place at the end of the year.

Aqsa, the superstar Shahid Khan Afridi’s eldest daughter, wed Naseer Nasir on Friday, and she was honored with a heartfelt message from the cricket legend.

After Aqsa’s rukhsati ceremony, Afridi wished the couple success as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives on Twitter.

“Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms – and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. May Allah keep you both under His Divine protection and give you the chance to create a beautiful life together. Ameen,” he wrote.

The entire Pakistan Test team, which was in Karachi for a four-day training camp before the Sri Lanka tour, attended the rukhsati event of Aqsa, which was attended by a star-studded crowd.

The wedding guests included Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Hassan Ali, Aamir Jamal, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram, Arshad Khan, and Moin Khan, all former cricketers, also attended the wedding.

It should be remembered that Aqsa’s Nikah occurred on December 31 of the previous year. Later, in February 2023, cricket player Shaheen wed Ansha, the second oldest daughter of Afridi. At the end of the year, Shaheen will get his rukhsati.

After the Sri Lanka Test trip, the Pakistani squad will compete in the Asia Cup and World Cup, which will be held in India in October and November of this year. In the meantime, Shaheen will be busy with the Pakistan team.

