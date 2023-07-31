Shahnaz Sheikh may miss Asian Champions Trophy due to visa delay

Advertisement Shahnaz Sheikh will not be able to attend Asian Champions Trophy.

National team will cross the Wagah Border tomorrow to travel to India.

Pakistan’s first match is against Malaysia on August 3. Advertisement The head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, Shahnaz Sheikh, is expected to be absent from the Asian Champions Trophy in India because his visa has not been issued. While all the players in the squad received their visas after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Sheikh’s visa application was made only after his appointment last week. As a result, he won’t be able to join the team in India for the tournament. Advertisement

Tomorrow, the national team will cross the Wagah Border to travel to the neighboring country. From Amritsar, they will embark on a road journey to reach Chennai. Chennai will be the venue for the Asian event taking place from August 3 to 12.

Pakistan’s first match is against Malaysia on August 3, and on August 9, they will face their arch-rivals, India.

Squad

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s schedule

August 3 – vs Malaysia

August 4 – vs Korea

August 6 – vs Japan

August 7 – vs China

August 9 – vs India

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read