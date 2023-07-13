Shajar Abbas Qualifies for 100m Semi-finals at Asian Athletics Championship

Abbas finished third in his heat with a time of 10.37 seconds.

Shajar Abbas, Pakistan’s top sprinter, qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m event at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

Abbas finished third in the heat with a time of 10.37 seconds. He also smashed his own national record, as his newest time was faster than the 10.38 seconds he established last year at the Commonwealth Games.

Tomorrow will be the semi-finals of the 100m event.

Mueed Baloch, a Pakistani sprinter, failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 400m men’s event yesterday.

Mueed nicknamed Baloch Bolt competed in the first round of the 400m on day one of the tournament. The sprinter from Karachi finished 22nd in 48.18 seconds. He fell short of his personal best time of 46.73 seconds.

The final sprinter to qualify for the semi-finals ran 47.52 seconds. Mueed will now compete in the 200m sprint.

The Athletics Championship will be held from July 12 to 16, with four Pakistani competitors competing.

Mohammad Yasir Sultan (WAPDA) is the javelin thrower, and Shajar Abbas (WAPDA), Abdul Moeed (PAF), and Esha Imran (WAPDA) are the sprinters.

Coach Rana Sajjad is accompanying the team to provide advice and support, ensuring that the athletes perform to their full potential.

