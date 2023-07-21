Shawn Makes Shocking Announcement Returning to WWE

“No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore,” he said.

“I’m so enamoured and enjoy helping these young men and women come through ‘NXT,'” Michaels continued. “I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had.”

Earlier this year, there was a heated on-screen rivalry between Michaels and Grayson Waller, which sparked rumors about the wrestler. However, for the “NXT” Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania weekend, Michaels decided not to return himself and instead brought back Johnny Gargano as his replacement.

After retiring in March 2010, Michaels took on a coaching role within WWE’s developmental system in Florida starting in 2016.

This meant that he missed the opportunity to work with several wrestlers who had moved on to bigger opportunities, such as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Nevertheless, Michaels had the chance to collaborate with someone else and was highly impressed by their abilities.

“I was very happy to be able … to work with Finn Balor here in his second run in ‘NXT’ because I sort of missed out on it the first time,” Michaels said. “I happened to have a great deal of respect and admiration for Finn and everything he’s brought to ‘NXT.'”

He discussed the future generation of wrestling and highlighted several promising talents whom he believes will achieve great success.

“This is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton – we have a number of young men and women coming through ‘NXT’ who are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster.

“I don’t think anyone is going to be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future … that’s what I’m obviously focused on.”

It is important to highlight that Michaels, aged 57, has had a career spanning more than thirty years in the wrestling arena, during which he has earned numerous honors. He has been crowned world champion four times and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions.