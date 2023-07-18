Advertisement
Shawn Michaels Reflects on WWE's Evolution and Future

Shawn Michaels Reflects on WWE’s Evolution and Future

Shawn Michaels Reflects on WWE’s Evolution and Future

Shawn Michaels Reflects on WWE’s Evolution and Future

  • Michaels believes the wrestling industry has improved since his retirement.
  • He credits Triple H for establishing a positive culture within WWE a decade ago.
  • With his extensive experience, Michaels is optimistic about WWE’s future.

Former WWE star Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on the current state of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) during a podcast interview. Michaels, a former WWE champion, reflected on how the wrestling industry has evolved since his retirement.

According to Michaels, the atmosphere in WWE has significantly improved and become healthier compared to when he was an active wrestler. He believes that the changes in the business have been largely positive.

Despite acknowledging the positive changes, Michaels expressed confidence in the future of WWE. He credits his former D-Generation X partner, Triple H, for creating a great culture within WWE a decade ago, and he believes this culture should continue evolving.

Michaels emphasized the importance of reminding current wrestlers about the privilege of being a part of the industry and how great it is to pursue their passion. He stated that they should never forget the joy and fulfillment that comes with their line of work.

Shawn Michaels, who has spent over three decades in the wrestling ring and received multiple accolades, including being a four-time world champion and a two-time Hall of Fame inductee, shared his insights on the current state of WWE, highlighting both the positive changes and the need for continued growth.

