Shiba Price Prediction: Today’s Shiba Price, 11th July 2023

Once upon a time, there existed a remarkable dog known as a Shiba Inu. This particular dog became a source of inspiration for millions of people worldwide, leading them to invest in tokens featuring the dog’s image.

As stated on the SHIBA INU website, SHIB is referred to as the “DOGECOIN KILLER” and is listed on ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange. The Shiba Inu coin was created anonymously in August 2020 by someone using the pseudonym “Ryoshi.” Ryoshi describes themselves as an unimportant individual, downplaying the significance of their identity being revealed.

This meme coin swiftly gained momentum and value due to a community of investors who were attracted to its adorable appeal. It was further fueled by attention from prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. For a while, there were rumors that Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, was the creator of Shiba Inu, but he denied these claims during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on June 5, 2021.

Shiba Inu aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin, which utilizes the Scrypt mining algorithm. Alongside Shiba Inu and its SHIB token, there are various other dog-themed cryptocurrencies available, including Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge), Dogecoin (DOGE), JINDO INU (JIND), Alaska Inu (LAS), and Alaskan Malamute Token (LASM). These tokens with lower values have attracted investors who missed out on the Dogecoin surge, where its price increased from 0.0002 to nearly 0.75 USD.

Shiba Price Today

The current price of Shiba Inu is $0.000008 USD, and its trading volume over the past 24 hours is $105,466,283 USD. We constantly update the SHIB to USD price in real-time. Shiba Inu has experienced a 1.01% decrease in value in the last day. It currently holds the 19th position on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $4,502,763,697 USD. The circulating supply of SHIB coins is 589,347,060,579,570, and information about the maximum supply is not available.