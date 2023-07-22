Shoaib Akhtar slams Iceland Cricket for excluding Babar Azam

Ancelotti declines Saudi Arabia’s big-money offer
Former Pakistani Test cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, expressed his criticism towards those responsible for excluding Pakistan and Babar Azam from the World Cup 2023 promo.
The controversy surrounding the promo has been widely discussed and has sparked much attention since its release.
Akhtar spoke out about the matter, highlighting the significant presence of Pakistan and its captain, Babar Azam, which he believes should have been properly acknowledged in the promotional material.
“Whoever thought that World Cup promo will be completed without Pakistan & Babar Azam’s significant presence, has actually presented himself as a joke. Come on guys, time to grow up a bit,” he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the promotional video for the World Cup 2023, with popular Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan playing a prominent role.
However, cricket enthusiasts worldwide expressed disappointment with the ICC’s decision to overlook Pakistani captain Babar Azam, who currently holds the top position as the world’s number one ODI batsman.
Fans raised concerns about Babar’s absence from the promotional material, questioning why such a prominent and talented white-ball format player was not included in the campaign.
The cricket community also expressed their belief that the promotional material predominantly focuses on the Indian cricket team due to the tournament being hosted by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).
It is important to mention that the upcoming event will feature 10 teams competing for the coveted title at 10 different venues from October 5 to November 19.
The tournament will commence with the opening match and conclude with the final, both taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
