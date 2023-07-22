Shoaib Akhtar slams Iceland Cricket for excluding Babar Azam

The tournament will be played from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

10 teams will participate in the tournament.

The semi-finals and final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Former Pakistani Test cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, expressed his criticism towards those responsible for excluding Pakistan and Babar Azam from the World Cup 2023 promo.

The controversy surrounding the promo has been widely discussed and has sparked much attention since its release.

Akhtar spoke out about the matter, highlighting the significant presence of Pakistan and its captain, Babar Azam, which he believes should have been properly acknowledged in the promotional material.