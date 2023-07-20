Shock and Tragedy Before FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener

Deadly shooting in Auckland before the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener.

Gunman opens fire at a building site, resulting in two deaths and six injuries.

New Zealand and Norway teams shocked but confirmed safe.

Ahead of the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Auckland on Thursday, teams were left shocked by a deadly shooting incident. A gunman opened fire at a building site, resulting in the deaths of two people, including the shooter, and six others being wounded. Despite the tragic incident, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed that the tournament opener between New Zealand and Norway would proceed as scheduled.

New Zealand Football expressed shock over the incident and reassured that all of the Football Ferns team and staff were safe. Fortunately, Norway’s team hotel was in close proximity to the shooting but remained unharmed. Captain Maren Mjelde stated that they were awakened by a helicopter and a large number of emergency vehicles, leading to initial confusion until updates were provided by local media. Despite the unsettling situation, she mentioned feeling safe due to FIFA’s security measures and the presence of their own security officer.

The defending champions, the United States, also based in Auckland for the tournament, confirmed the safety of all players and staff. Their security team remained in communication with local authorities, and they continued with their daily schedule. The Americans aimed to achieve an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row and were set to open their title defense against Vietnam in Auckland on Saturday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Hipkins assured the public that there was no ongoing security risk and that he had discussed the situation with FIFA organizers. He emphasized that the tournament would proceed as planned and that the shooting seemed to be the isolated actions of one individual. Despite the distressing event, players and authorities were determined to move forward with the prestigious Women’s World Cup, focusing on the football spectacle ahead.