Sindh CM meets PCB MC members to discuss cricket matters

Sindh’s Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, held a meeting with the newly appointed members of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee (MC) in Karachi. The CM welcomed Zaheer Abbas, Kalimullah Khan, and Khurram Karim Somroo, who are part of the MC led by Zaka Ashraf, to discuss cricket-related matters. During the meeting, CM Sindh congratulated the nominated MC members and emphasized the importance of promoting cricket in Sindh.

Chief Minister Shah urged the MC members to consider holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Hyderabad’s Niaz Cricket Stadium. He expressed the readiness of the Sindh government to collaborate with the PCB to develop the stadium and highlighted the need for equal opportunities for players from Sindh. CM Sindh emphasized the desire to discover and nurture talent in the province with the assistance of the PCB.

In a significant development, Sindh is set to host its first-ever franchise cricket league called the Sindh Premier League (SPL), scheduled to commence on September 19 in Karachi. Under the supervision of the Sindh government, the SPL aims to unearth raw talent within the province. Renowned cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Malik, and Misbah-ul-Haq are associated with this tournament.

CM Sindh expressed the desire for the PCB to provide affiliation to the SPL, envisioning a better future for the league. Currently, six teams will participate in the SPL, with three teams already sold out, namely Karachi Ghazis, Hyderabad Bahadurs, and Benazirabad Lals. The Benazirabad Lals have the association of Afridi and Razzaq, while Malik and Misbah will be part of the Hyderabad Bahadurs. Afridi also serves as the league’s brand ambassador.

The meeting between CM Sindh and the PCB MC members signifies the commitment to promote cricket in the province and provide opportunities for local talent. The SPL serves as a platform to showcase the cricketing potential of Sindh and contribute to the growth of the sport in the region.

