Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch

SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch

Abdullah Shafique

Advertisement
  • Pakistan is 271-3 after the first session.
  • Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.
  • Abdullah Shafique scored a century.
Advertisement

After day two was washed out by rain, Pakistan started strongly on day three as the visitors took the lead by 107.

Opener Abdullah Shafique played valiantly and scored a century and is currently unbeaten. While skipper Babar Azam got dismissed by leg spinner Prabath Jayasuriya after he appealed for a leg-before-wicket. Babar scored 39 runs.

Along with Shafique, Saud Shakeel is standing at the crease, who scored a double century in the second Test at Galle International Stadium.

Pakistan is currently 271 after losing 3 wickets after the first session.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding
SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding

Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding. Pakistan downed 3...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story