SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch

SL vs PAK: Fans and cricketers laud Shan Masood for his exceptional fielding
Shan Masood is receiving praise for his exceptional fielding. Pakistan downed 3...
After day two was washed out by rain, Pakistan started strongly on day three as the visitors took the lead by 107.
Opener Abdullah Shafique played valiantly and scored a century and is currently unbeaten. While skipper Babar Azam got dismissed by leg spinner Prabath Jayasuriya after he appealed for a leg-before-wicket. Babar scored 39 runs.
Along with Shafique, Saud Shakeel is standing at the crease, who scored a double century in the second Test at Galle International Stadium.
Pakistan is currently 271 after losing 3 wickets after the first session.
