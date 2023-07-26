SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique in top form as Pakistan leads by 107 ahead of lunch

Pakistan is 271-3 after the first session.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Abdullah Shafique scored a century.

After day two was washed out by rain, Pakistan started strongly on day three as the visitors took the lead by 107.

Opener Abdullah Shafique played valiantly and scored a century and is currently unbeaten. While skipper Babar Azam got dismissed by leg spinner Prabath Jayasuriya after he appealed for a leg-before-wicket. Babar scored 39 runs.

Along with Shafique, Saud Shakeel is standing at the crease, who scored a double century in the second Test at Galle International Stadium.

