SL vs PAK: Dhananjaya de Silva’s ton gives Sri Lanka a solid platform in Galle

Dhananjaya de Silva scored 122 runs for Sri Lanka against Pakistan.

He hit 12 fours and three sixes and played a crucial role.

Prabath Jayasuriya suffered a head injury from a fastball by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Advertisement

Dhananjaya de Silva played very well for Sri Lanka and scored 122 runs. He helped his team make 312 runs in the first time they batted against Pakistan in a Test match in Galle. He got his 100 runs on the second day of the match.

He kept playing even when his teammates got out. He hit 12 fours and three sixes. His runs gave Sri Lanka a good chance to win the match. This match is part of a big tournament called the ICC World Test Championship.

Abrar Ahmed was the first bowler to take a wicket on the second day for Pakistan. He caught Ramesh Mendis who was batting with Dhananjaya. Mendis played slowly and made only five runs.

Prabath Jayasuriya got hurt on his head by a fast ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi. He got out soon after to Naseem Shah and made only four runs. He is an important bowler for Sri Lanka in this match.

Vishwa Fernando did not get out and made 28 runs. He helped Sri Lanka cross 300 runs. The last batsman to get out was Kasun Rajitha who made eight runs. Abrar took his wicket too.

Shaheen, who took his 100th wicket in Test matches on the first day, took three wickets on the second day too. Naseem and Abrar also took three wickets each.

Advertisement

Agha Salman took one wicket because Imam-ul-Haq caught the ball very well near the batsman.

Also Read Pak vs Sl : Unmissable Moments from Day 1 of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Series Shaheen Afridi reaches 100 Test wickets milestone. Babar Azam's exceptional catch dismisses...