Edition: English
SL vs PAK: Fans laud Naseem Shah for resilient batting performance

Naseem Shah playing a shot during 1sttest against Sri Lanka

  • Fans laud Naseem Shah for his exceptional defense.
  • He played 78 balls and scored 1 run.
  • Naseem and Saud added 94 runs together.
On day three of the first Test, Pakistan extended their lead to an impressive 149 runs, thanks to Saud Shakeel’s incredible double century and resilient batting performance by Naseem Shah, facing 78 balls.

The fourth day of the match is currently underway in Galle, with Sri Lanka seeking wickets as Pakistan resumed their second innings.

Naseem’s unbeatable defense, along with a partnership of 94 runs with Shakeel, frustrated the Sri Lankan team but gained admiration from fans back home.

Fans on Twitter expressed their love for the young pacer, praising his efforts and even creating entertaining memes in his honor.

Also Read

Saud Shakeel: First Pakistani to score double ton in SL
Saud Shakeel: First Pakistani to score double ton in SL

Saud Shakeel scored a maiden double ton against Sri Lanka. He amassed...

