SL vs PAK: Fans laud Naseem Shah for resilient batting performance

Fans laud Naseem Shah for his exceptional defense.

He played 78 balls and scored 1 run.

Naseem and Saud added 94 runs together.

Advertisement

On day three of the first Test, Pakistan extended their lead to an impressive 149 runs, thanks to Saud Shakeel’s incredible double century and resilient batting performance by Naseem Shah, facing 78 balls.

The fourth day of the match is currently underway in Galle, with Sri Lanka seeking wickets as Pakistan resumed their second innings.

Naseem’s unbeatable defense, along with a partnership of 94 runs with Shakeel, frustrated the Sri Lankan team but gained admiration from fans back home.

Fans on Twitter expressed their love for the young pacer, praising his efforts and even creating entertaining memes in his honor.

Naseem Shah’s defence >>>>> Indian air defence pic.twitter.com/THvxvf9Ssf Advertisement — Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) July 18, 2023

Advertisement

Naseem Shah learnt all about batting in his living room 😀 #SLvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gdhFY9jviE — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) July 18, 2023

Naseem shah’s confidence is truly insane. His batting is so determined and fearless. The way he tries to manipulate the opponent with his attitude and facial expressions and challenges them to go for it again, I love him so much. 😭❤️ Advertisement pic.twitter.com/MeHUFhJzVN — Joweria (@JoweriaMalik_) July 18, 2023

Stokes and McCullum watching Naseem Shah’s 6(73)* pic.twitter.com/MddVvPdHPn — 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) July 18, 2023

Advertisement

Naseem Shah the batter:

• Helped Babar to score century against SL in 2022

• Hit two sixes against Afghanistan to reach final of Asia cup

• 10th wicket partnership with Abrar against nz which helped to draw that match in 2023

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/YSxcKULdTC — Manahil/NS71 Stan (@Manahil013) July 18, 2023

Naseem Shah to Sri Lankan bowlers 😭 pic.twitter.com/GEvGkwHqk9 — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) July 18, 2023

Advertisement

Srilankan bowlers to naseem shah😭 pic.twitter.com/QLMLhYciEW — M🌙|| saud shakeel stan (@chuphojamims) July 18, 2023

Advertisement

Also Read Saud Shakeel: First Pakistani to score double ton in SL Saud Shakeel scored a maiden double ton against Sri Lanka. He amassed...