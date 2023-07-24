Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

Articles
Advertisement
SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

Advertisement
  • Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.
  • Pakistan won the 1sttest by 4 wickets.
  • The national side has made no changes to their Playing XI.
Advertisement

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan in Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

Pakistan made no changes to their Play XI while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.

Pakistan Playing XI

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is currently leading the Test series 1-0 after their splendid victory against the hosts by 4 wickets.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Pakistan A team wins first Test against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
Pakistan A team wins first Test against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A in the semi-final. Pakistan A will...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story