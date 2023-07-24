SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

Pakistan A team wins first Test against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A in the semi-final. Pakistan A will...
Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan in Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).
Pakistan made no changes to their Play XI while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.
Pakistan Playing XI
Unchanged XI for this game 🇵🇰#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/fOvXO835Ci
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023
Sri Lanka Playing XI
New look pace attack for the 2nd Test against Pakistan! 💥👊#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3kn7zhp1Ht
— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2023
It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is currently leading the Test series 1-0 after their splendid victory against the hosts by 4 wickets.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.