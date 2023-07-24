SL vs PAK: Hosts decide to bat first in the second Test

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan won the 1sttest by 4 wickets.

The national side has made no changes to their Playing XI.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan in Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

Pakistan made no changes to their Play XI while Sri Lanka brought in Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando in place of Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando.

Pakistan Playing XI

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Playing XI

New look pace attack for the 2nd Test against Pakistan! 💥👊#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3kn7zhp1Ht — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 24, 2023

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is currently leading the Test series 1-0 after their splendid victory against the hosts by 4 wickets.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Pakistan A team wins first Test against Sri Lanka by 4 wickets Pakistan A defeated Sri Lanka A in the semi-final. Pakistan A will...