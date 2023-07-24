SL vs PAK: Hosts stand firm as they lift score to 79 ahead of lunch

SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka decided to bat first.

The hosts lost their 3 wickets in the first hour of the play.

The ongoing series is a part of the ICC WTC 2023-25.

SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test of the 2-match series against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC).

Sri Lanka are now 79/4 at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva have given some ground as the pair lifted the score after early wickets.

Pakistan showcased its fielding abilities as well as bowling abilities as soon as the match began.

Shan Masood displayed his exceptional fielding skills as he run out of the Sri Lankan opener with a direct hit.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took 1 wicket while Naseem Shah amassed 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing 2-match Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Pakistan finished 8th in the previous cycle, while Sri Lanka finished 5th.

The visitors won the first test by 4 wickets and are leading the series 1-0.

